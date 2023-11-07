Indie band The Night Cafe has said they are "devastated" after the sudden death of lead singer Sean Martin.

The group, from Liverpool, announced the news on Instagram, writing: "We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean.

" Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time.

" Sean was not just our bandmate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever.

“His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all.

" RIP Sean Martin."

The band, made up of Martin, Josh Higgins, Arran O’Connell Whittle and Carl Dillon, formed in 2014 when the members were still at school.

They released their debut EP Get Away From The Feeling in 2017 and their debut album, 0151, was released in 2019.

Martin’s bandmate Dillon shared a series of photos of the pair together and with the rest of the band on Instagram. He posted a string of broken heart emojis and wrote "Love you so much Sean".

Band The Wombats, with whom The Night Cafe had toured, commented: "So sorry to hear this guys, he was literally the nicest, most lovely guy to have around on tour. Not to mention how talented and amazing he was.

" Our thoughts are with you all and Sean’s closest. Lots of love and fond memories, The Bats x"

Liverpool band The Wombats, with whom The Night Cafe had toured.

In April 2022 Martin revealed he had been struggling with his health and would be having surgery, prompting the band to pull out of shows with The Wombats.

He wrote: "Thankfully though I’ve recently had a diagnosis which explains what’s been going on, but unfortunately it means I need to go into surgery next week (on my birthday).

" That means we are sorry to say we have to pull out of @wombatsofficial shows this month. We are wounded but to be honest, we are so excited to finally be able to move forward properly with nothing in our way."

