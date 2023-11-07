A woman unaware of her pitbull terrier being a banned breed in the UK has had a court order and strict conditions placed on her dog.

Stella Barnes, of Dowry Street in Oldham, attended court after Greater Manchester Police made an application for the destruction of her dog under section 4B of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Stella told Tameside Magistrates Court that since being separated from her dog Lucky, she has woke up every morning and cried.

The 43-year-old said that she offered Lucky to her daughter who lives on an army base in Southampton after she 'took a liking to him'.

But her daughter realised that Lucky did not get on with her own dog who was from the same litter.

Ms Barnes asked to take Lucky back, but her daughter said she would instead give him to someone else residing on the army base.

Stella Barnes, 43, through tears told the court she was 'unaware' of Lucky's breed. Credit: MEN Media

In April of this year, the pair fell out and Ms Barnes' daughter left Lucky at a rescue centre.

Officers then took Lucky to a kennels where an assessment was carried out and he was found to have a ‘substantial number of features of a pitbull type dog’ and was neutered.

Alice Cocker, a solicitor at Greater Manchester Police, told the court Lucky was a ‘prohibited’ breed of pitbull terrier meaning a destruction order would need to be made or a contingent destruction order if the dog was deemed not a danger to public safety.Ms Cocker said staff at the kennels looking after Lucky told the police that Lucky was ‘pleasant and friendly with no sign of aggression’. Ms Barnes was traced as his owner through his microchip.

Ms Barnes told Steven Greenough, a dog handler from GMP, in a home visit that she was 'unaware' of the dog's breed.

Ms Cocker told the court that Lucky accumulated a bill of £2,009 while he was in the kennels plus a fee of £266 to be neutered.The chairman of the bench Sheila Levell noted Ms Barnes’ affection for Lucky and decided she was ‘fit and proper’ to look after him.

Ms Barnes has been instructed to pay £400 towards the costs Lucky had accrued and was given a contingent destruction order.As part of the order, Lucky is required to wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead by someone aged 16 or over when he is in a public place. He must also be kept in secure conditions to prevent his escape.Ms Barnes must also obtain third party insurance and a certificate of exemption for Lucky and keep him at the same address as herself.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...