Around fifty firefighters have spent the night tackling a large fire at an industrial estate in Preston.

Crews were called to Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses in Longridge at around 10pm on Monday 7 November.

A total of 10 fire engines attended along with two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger appliance, a drone unit, a high-volume pump, and a command unit.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses posted on social media at 11.20pm saying: "We can confirm that Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a fire at our office and packing site on Shay Lane in Longridge. We will update further as we know more."

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed and 'avoid the area'.

In an update shortly before midnight, Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were 'likely to remain in attendance at this incident throughout the night'.