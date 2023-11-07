Former police officer admits trying to murder woman at Manchester hotel

A former police officer with Lancashire Constabulary has pleaded guilty to trying to murder a woman while serving with the force.

James Riley, 28, admitted attempted murder at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court today (November 7). He had been due to stand trial next week but changed his plea at a pre-trial hearing.

Riley, of Jepps Avenue, Preston, remanded in custody by Judge Patrick Field KC after he entered his plea via video link from HMP Forest Bank in Salford. At the hearing, he pleaded guilty to trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10 last year.

Riley will be sentenced on January 12. Previously, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester, at about 11.30pm on November 10, 2022.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.Lancashire Constabulary has previously said that Riley had been suspended by the force and that referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. He has seen been dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.

Lancashire Constabulary has now issued a statement about the former officer. In the statement, the police force said that Riley was off duty when the offence took place and his victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett said: “People will quite rightly be shocked and appalled to hear the detail of James Riley’s crime. It is utterly abhorrent that a police officer should act in this way. Riley’s behaviour clearly fell very far short of what we demand of our officers and staff, both on and off duty.

“The vast majority of our staff are honest, hard-working people who just want to serve their communities, but when our employees fall below the standards we and the public expect, and erode the trust we depend upon to police effectively and with legitimacy, we will always act.

“Riley was immediately suspended from duty and our Professional Standards Department immediately launched an investigation into his conduct, which ran alongside the criminal investigation conducted by Greater Manchester Police.

“The investigation by our Professional Standards Department, assisted by Greater Manchester Police, led to an accelerated misconduct hearing which took place on 30 January 2023 where James Riley was dismissed from the force without notice.

“He was added to the College of Policing barred list, which means he will no longer be eligible to be employed or appointed into policing.

“We utterly condemn the actions of former officer James Riley, and our thoughts are with the victim and those affected by this extremely serious and concerning crime.”