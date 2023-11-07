A woman has died following a car crash in Manchester.

Officers were called to a collision on Moss Lane East in Moss Side at around 11.20pm on Monday 6 November.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident involved a BMW, which was travelling along Moss Lane East, away from Princess Road and towards Upper Lloyd Street. The car collided with a Toyota.The woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She died a short time later.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service say two fire engines, from Moss Side and Salford, were called out to the scene shortly after 11.25pm.A spokesperson said: "Crews arrived quickly and used specialist equipment to make the area safe.

"Two casualties were assessed by North West Ambulance at the scene."

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are urging witnesses, or anyone with video footage, to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...