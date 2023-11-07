A British national has been able to leave Gaza after being trapped in the war-torn strip since fighting began in the region.

English Language teacher Zaynab Wandawi, who is 29 years old and from Salford, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her British-Palestinian husband for a wedding before the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Zaynab, along with 12 family members – 10 of whom are British nationals – attempted to cross the border into Egypt previously, but were told their names were not on the pre-approved list.

However, on Monday 6 November Zaynab and her husband were able to cross into Egypt with her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and five of her brothers-in-law.

Two of Zaynab's brothers-in-law stayed in Gaza to help another family member leave.

Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national born in Salford, Manchester Credit: Lalah Ali-Faten/PA

Zaynab's mother, Lalah Ali-Faten, has been advocating for her daughter to be brought home since the fighting began.

She said: "I am beyond relief, I feel so much lighter today, physically and mentally. I am beyond relieved.

“I am very thankful they’re out, but I have an acute awareness that she’s very privileged that she’s able to leave.

“I have a bit of guilt along with that joy, because I know there are so many Palestinian families that weren’t able to leave because they don’t have the luxury of having a nationality that will get you out of that war zone.”

Lalah received a notification when the Egyptian border opened, and let her daughter know.

She said that it took most of the day for them to be processed, before they were able to enter Egypt.

They have since boarded a bus to Cairo on their way to a hotel.

“She called me when she was sitting on the bus because they were waiting for the bus to fill up with British nationals,” said Ms Ali-Faten.

“She sounded more herself than I’ve heard her over the last month, she sounded more like Zaynab when I was speaking with her.

“She sounded kind of peppy and she had energy in her voice.”

