A major incident has been declared at Blackpool Victoria Hospital following severe flooding at the Women and Children's unit.

A Level 2 major incident was declared by the hospital's trust after the basement flooded in the evening of Monday 6 November, causing a loss of power and network access to the entire building.

Blackpool Teaching Hospital's Chief Executive Trish Armstrong-Child said: “Overnight, the basement of the Women’s and Children’s Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital experienced severe flooding.

"This has led to a loss of power and network access to the entire building."

Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Credit: Granada Reports

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been called in to help reduce the localised flooding, but further work is required today to clear the area of standing water.

Ms Armstrong-Child continued: “Due to this incident, we have contacted patients to rearrange their elective surgery where necessary. If you haven’t been contacted, please attend your appointment as planned.

“Outpatient activity due to take place in the Women’s and Children’s Unit is being individually risk assessed and where appropriate diverted.

"We have contacted patients to cancel or rearrange their appointment as necessary. If you haven’t been contacted, please attend your appointment as normal.

“Colleagues from across the executive and senior leadership teams are working closely together and with our partners in the wider care community to ensure the Trust remains focused on this important work and I’d like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital emergency department.

All patients currently at the hospital are continuing to receive the appropriate care.

The hospital’s urgent care pathway is also currently under a lot of pressure.

People are being urged to only attend the emergency department if absolutely necessary and are urged to use NHS111 for advice and guidance.

