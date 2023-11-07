Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Rob Smith visited Brianna's school where students were paying tribute

Students at the school of a murdered transgender teenager have paid tribute to the 'happy' schoolgirl on what would have been her 17th birthday.

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death in Linear Park in Warrington on Saturday 11 February.

Pupils at Birchwood High School in Cheshire wore pink, Brianna's favourite colour, in memory of the 'beautiful' and 'hilarious' teenager.

Brianna Ghey was 16 when she was killed in Linear Park in February. Credit: Family pic

Students who knew Brianna spoke about her impact on the school, and the importance of mental health conversations.

One pupil said: "Just for children like us, we went to school with her, we knew her and we seen her about.

"To celebrate her and respect her and her family and her mum is so important.

"Especially in a school where people are growing up around each other, I think mental health is definitely a thing."

Another classmate said: "I think it's really important to remember Brianna because she was just so happy and it's really important to show our respect for her."

A third student added: "You need to know that everyone can give you support."

Brianna Ghey (left) and her mum, Esther Ghey. Credit: Family Handout

Brianna's mum Esther Ghey set up the Peace in Mind campaign in Brianna's honour to support the Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP).

There were t-shirts, bracelets and key-rings amongst other items on sale at the school to raise money for the campaign and MiSP.

MiSP provide additional training for teachers to help them better support young people with their mental health.

Pupils wore pink in Brianna's memory. Credit: ITV News

Esther said: "Young people are really struggling at the moment after the pandemic and being forced into an online world where social media is the only place that they were socialising.

"If we get mindfulness into all schools it will give them the coping strategies that they need to be able to build mental fitness."

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl both aged 16, have been charged with Brianna's murder.

At a pre-trial hearing at Manchester Crown Court in October, one of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the murder.

The other teenager entered a not guilty plea at a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, in July.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which defendant entered the plea.

A trial date has been set for 27 November.