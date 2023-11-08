A judge has issued an arrest warrant for former Co-op boss Paul Flowers, after he failed to attend court.

Flowers was due to enter a plea at Manchester Crown Court on 8 November, after he was charged with committing a £68,000 fraud by abusing his position.

Judge Timothy Smith said: “I issue a bench warrant not backed for bail in light of his non-appearance and being no contact with his solicitor.”

Prosecutor Brian Treadwell said the solicitor previously instructed by Flowers had now lost contact with him.

Flowers made his first court appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court in October, but in earlier hearings his lawyers said he could not attend as he had recently suffered a stroke.

Paul Flowers attending his previous court appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court

In his last appearance, Flowers walked slowly into the dock with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

He was told the case could not be dealt with at a magistrates’ court and was granted unconditional bail until Wednesday’s hearing.

Flowers acted as the chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, and is also a former Methodist minister and Rochdale Labour councillor.