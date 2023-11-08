An 'appalling' and 'disrespectful' attack on a war memorial is being investigated "as a matter of urgency", Greater Manchester's Mayor has said.

Police continue to stand guard at the Cenotaph in Rochdale after 'free Palestine' was graffitied on to it in the second of two incidents at the town centre monument.

An investigation into the first incident, on Monday 6 November, resulted in two teenagers being charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance. They cannot be legally identified, due to their ages.

The monument was cordoned off following Tuesday's incident as officers carried out enquiries and workers cleaned it. Credit: MEN Media

The memorial was then daubed with the words the following night, 7 November, leading to the heightened police presence.

A probe into the second incident, which was reported shortly after 4pm, is ongoing.

The monument was cordoned off as officers carried out enquiries and workers cleaned it.

Greater Manchester Police's Rochdale division said the memorial had now been 'returned to normality' with the nation marking Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday at the weekend.

The force says it will "continue to monitor the area" and "will be looking to put lasting measures in place over the coming hours and days."

Officers could be seen still guarding it on Wednesday, 8 November, afternoon. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Mr Burnham said the Chief Constable has assured him officers were urgently trying to identify those responsible for the 'appalling' and 'disrespectful' act.

Mr Burnham said: “We unreservedly condemn the disgraceful vandalism of the cenotaph in Rochdale town centre and damage to wreaths laid in respect around it.

“The Chief Constable has assured us that this appalling act is being investigated as a matter of urgency with a view to identifying the person or persons responsible.

“Our cenotaphs across Greater Manchester record the names of people who gave their lives fighting tyranny and oppression. Nothing justifies the desecration of their memory.

"As a city-region which prides itself on support for our armed forces, we will have extra vigilance around our memorials over coming days and take firm action against anyone perpetrating this kind of disrespectful act.”

The memorial has been returned to normal ahead of Remembrance Day celebrations. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, GMP Rochdale district commander, said: “We join communities across Rochdale in being deeply saddened by the incidents at the Cenotaph – the memorial is a particularly poignant reminder of those who have given their lives to our country, particularly at this time year.

“We will not tolerate the criminal disrespect of the town’s Memorial Gardens and I hope the action we have already taken in response to these two incidents reassures our communities of that.

“Whilst the area is regularly monitored by CCTV operators and passing patrols, the partnership is working to sustain increased protection at this time.

"We have Police Community Support Officers at the scene at the moment and we will be looking to put lasting measures in place over the coming hours and days.

“We don’t underestimate the impact these events will have on our community of veterans, and I will be personally engaging with them and other community groups throughout this week.”

A spokesperson for Rochdale Borough Council said: "On the afternoon of Tuesday 7 November graffiti was sprayed on the Cenotaph.

"This is totally unacceptable and is also being investigated by police.

They continued: "We are proud of our strong links with our armed forces community. Our war memorials and monuments are incredibly important and should be respected by everyone at all times."