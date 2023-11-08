Officers are guarding the Rochdale Cenotaph after two incidents at the war memorial.

Police Community Support Officers were stationed by the cenotaph on Tuesday night, 7 November, which the force said is "currently a crime scene".

An incident on Monday led to two teenagers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, being charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.

Rochdale Borough Council said on X, formerly Twitter, that it "removed and replaced a number of damaged poppy wreaths" after the incident.

The war memorial was daubed with graffiti. Credit: MEN Media

The council also referenced a second incident at the Cenotaph which it said occurred on Tuesday afternoon and involved graffiti being sprayed on the war memorial. The local authority labelled it "totally unacceptable".

On Tuesday evening, the council said the graffiti had been removed.

The Rochdale memorial was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed the Cenotaph on Whitehall, which is the site of the National Service of Remembrance every November.

The central London memorial has featured in wider debate about whether a pro-Palestinian march in the city on Saturday should go ahead, with organisers pledging to avoid the war memorial.

The Metropolitan Police have urged protest organisers not to hold demonstrations on Armistice Day or Remembrance Sunday amid concerns about breakaway groups causing violence.

Pressure is growing on the Met Police to ban pro-Palestine marches planned for Armistice Day Credit: PA Images

Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, GMP Rochdale district commander, said: "We join communities across Rochdale in being deeply saddened by the incidents at the Cenotaph – the memorial is a particularly poignant reminder of those who have given their lives to our country, particularly at this time year.

"We will not tolerate the criminal disrespect of the town’s Memorial Gardens and I hope the action we have already taken in response to these two incidents reassures our communities of that."

She continued: "Whilst the area is regularly monitored by CCTV operators and passing patrols, the partnership is working to sustain increased protection at this time.

"We have Police Community Support Officers at the scene at the moment and we will be looking to put lasting measures in place over the coming hours and days.

"We don’t underestimate the impact these events will have on our community of veterans, and I will be personally engaging with them and other community groups throughout this week."

