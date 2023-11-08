Former Hillsborough Family Support Group chair Margaret Aspinall has teamed up with the Premier League for a new programme highlighting the pain and upset tragedy abuse can cause.

Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James was one of the 97 people who lost their lives at the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989, has participated in a video to explain the hurt caused by tragedy chanting and urged people to report any incidents.

An in-classroom lesson is to be made available to more than 18,000 primary schools and 60,000 teachers in England and Wales from 13 November to show children the significant distress such abuse creates.

Aspinall said: "Football brings so much joy to so many people all over the world, but there is no need for people to be chanting in the way they do.

"The pain it causes is unbearable. We do not deserve to hear these chants.

"If you hear that chanting, go to a steward, report it as, through the proper authorities, you can change things. Anything that offends or hurts anybody is never acceptable."

The video will be made available as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of Sunday’s Premier League match between Luton and Liverpool.

The Football Association has asked Luton and Bedfordshire Police for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw, while it is understood that Liverpool have also written asking what measures are to be taken.

Liverpool FC said: "Liverpool Football Club condemns any and all form of tragedy abuse in the strongest possible terms.

"We are committed to continuing to work with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and other clubs to eradicate it from our game."

The Premier League said: "The Premier League strongly condemns all forms of football tragedy abuse and is appalled by the chanting heard at Sunday’s match between Luton and Liverpool," the organisation said in a statement.

"It causes distress to the victims’ families and other supporters. We, alongside clubs, the FA and EFL (English Football League) are working together to address it as a priority.

"This video will feature in new education resources being launched to help children understand the impact of such abuse.

"The game's authorities alongside law enforcement are committed to taking action against those responsible. If you see or hear any offensive behaviour, report it."

