Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield joined Granada Reports' Gamal Fahnbulleh for a chat

Two rugby legends and best friends who have raised thousands for charity have released a new book - based on the strength of their friendship.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have become synonymous with increasing awareness about Motor Neurone Disease, finishing marathon challenges in aid of the cause.

But the pair have taken on a new challenge - writing a new book 'With You Every Step' celebrating their friendship.

It includes heartfelt words and phrases they have used and loved over the last few years.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, said he hopes this book teaches young boys "there are many ways to be strong".

"I'm hoping the book will appeal to young boys in particular to show that friendship can be based on truth and vulnerability", he said.

Burrow has three children: Macy, Maya and Jackson.

He said: "I enjoyed reading to my three young kids so I'm hoping that this book will give them an insight into what's true friendship"

Kevin and Rob have campaigned and fundraised for MND since Rob's diagnosis. Credit: PA

Burrow played alongside Oldham-born Kevin Sinfield for the Leeds Rhinos for 14 years and since Burrow's MND diagnosis, the two have campaigned and fundraised for the disease.

"Kev was my captain, he still is my captain, he always will be", Burrow said.

"We went through the highs and lows of rugby league.

"The highs were amazing but he always looked after us and here he is still looking after us.

"He puts his body on the line every time he steps up to start a challenge."

At the inaugural Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon in 2023, Sinfield lifted Burrow out of his chair and carried him over the finish line.

Together they have raised more than £8 million for MND since 2020, funding the building of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Burrow and Sinfield completed the Leeds Marathon together in May 2023. Credit: PA

The pocket-sized book talks about the former teammates' friendship "in their own words" with drawings from five different illustrators.

Sinfield said: "I hope people go back to the book from time to time. It's a book you could read cover to cover in a couple of minutes.

"I hope people understand that when they have friends and family that have tough moments, I'd like to think there are bits in the book that will help them be a better friend."

The book is titled 'With You Every Step". Credit: Macmillan Books

After co-authoring this book with Burrow, Sinfield is preparing to take on his latest fundraising challenge in December.

The 7-in-7-in-7 challenge will see Sinfield and his team run seven ultra marathons in seven days in seven cities around Great Britain and Ireland.

Kevin said: "In big moments, in big games, we believe that we turn up for each other.

"The fact that we're not on a rugby pitch being able to display and behave like that anymore, doesn't mean it stops, otherwise its been fake for 15 years.

"We believe in what we did as a team and this is an extension of that now in real life."

The first ultramarathon will start in Leeds on 1 December, then go on to Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brighton and finish in London on 7 December.

"With You Every Step" will be released on Thursday 9 November.

For every copy sold, Macmillan Books will donate 50p to be split equally between the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity.

