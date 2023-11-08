A wedding guest who drunkenly attacked his girlfriend, a bridesmaid and a teenage boy has been deemed a "dangerous offender".

Roland Povall, 48, attended a wedding in Lancashire in April with his then girlfriend.

In a drunken outburst, Povall, who has a history of domestic violence, punched his girlfriend and a bridesmaid, and smashed a teenage boy over the head with a mug before using the broken handle to slash the boy's face.

On Tuesday 7 November, Preston Crown Court heard the violent events unfolded after the couple returned to their hotel room in Lathom.

Prosecuting Gerald Baxter said: "At 11pm, the teenager was in the room with his brother.

"The defendant and his partner were in the next room having a petty argument and he went in to ask them to stop arguing. Shortly after, he heard banging and believed she was in danger.

"The boy opened the door and saw the defendant standing over his partner in the bathroom.

"The defendant was rocking back and forth with his hands clenched in fists.

"He was worried the defendant was going to attack her and grabbed his shoulders and pulled him back."

The teenager refused to leave and the confrontation moved into a hotel corridor.

Povall hit the boy over the head with a mug and again in the face with the broken handle, leaving a cut on his cheek that required medical attention at the hotel.Povall's partner stepped in the middle and was punched in the face, which caused a black eye.

A bridesmaid who was staying in that corridor came out and asked them to be quiet as her children were sleeping but found herself in the line of fire as Povall struck her across the face.

The court heard Povall has "little memory" of what happened, but was "deeply ashamed of his actions".At an earlier hearing, Povall pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding and one of assault.

The court heard the victims had declined to provide impact statements and no requests were made for restraining orders.

Defending, Richard English said Povall had a difficult childhood as his own dad regularly assaulted his mum.

He was also later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the sudden death of his baby son.Mr English added: "He is very sorry for what has happened. He didn't set out to cause trouble.

"He understands the impact of what he has done has had on his victims. He has seen the CCTV footage and is ashamed."Sentencing, Judge Ian Unsworth KC described what happened as a "terrifying and shameful episode on what should have been a joyous occasion".

The judge said he did not accept the PTSD had any impact on this incident and said he was concerned by Povall's history of domestic violence - in 2016, Povall was given a 35 month sentence for attacking a different girlfriend and giving her a black eye and punctured lung.He said: "You have a short temper, fuelled by alcohol. You also have an issue when it comes to violence and your partners."

Judge Unsworth ruled Povall should be considered a dangerous offender and he was sentenced to seven years with a further three on license.