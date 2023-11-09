A pet cat has been put down after being shot with an airgun.

The white tabby cat was found on Frank Webb Avenue in Crewe with injuries that left him unable to walk. A member of the public took him to a nearby vet, where an x-ray found that he had been shot in the spine.

Despite surgery, the cat was eventually put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

This is the third attack on household pets in the area. In January, a cat was shot in the head just a ten minute walk away from Frank Webb Avenue and in February a cat was found with serious injuries in a woman's garden on Fanshawe Walk, Crewe.

RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson said: “Airguns can cause horrific pain and suffering.

“It is unspeakably cruel, totally unacceptable and illegal to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or as target practice."

The cat is the third pet to be attacked in the area in 2023 Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is investigating the shooting, and is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Lisa Lupson added: “We think of ourselves as a nation of animal lovers, but the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, as well as catapults and crossbows.

“The consequences of weapons being used on animals are devastating, with severe injuries often leading to death."The RSPCA has also called for more regulation from the Government around the ownership of airguns.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...