Coleen Rooney reveals truth about "hard" relationship with Wayne in new book

Coleen Rooney joined ITV's This Morning

Coleen Rooney says "maybe" she could have done things differently as she reflects on documentary in interview with ITV's This Morning.

Coleen joined the sofa to discuss the aftermath of her Wagatha Christie documentary and the details of her new book titled 'My Account'.

The documentary came out on Disney+ in October and Coleen says "a massive cloud has been lifted" since it was released.

She adds: "It was just a niggle there, when you just tried to forget about it, it was just constantly there."

Her new autobiography 'My Account' is the final word on the Wagatha Christie case and described as a "candid and intimate behind-the-scenes look at the reality of a life lived on social media and under the scrutiny of the public eye".

The wife of former English Footballer Wayne Rooney also discusses the ups and downs of their relationship in her new book.

She said: "Obviously the relationship with Wayne has been hard over the years, but there’s always been love there so why give up on it?

"And why not see if you can work it out?"

“People haven’t seen that because we’ve done that behind closed doors and it’s been a battle at times, it’s been hard", she adds.

"People only see what’s in the press, they don’t know what goes on in our life so it’s to explain that this is what’s happened - it was out there, we’ve dealt with it, and we’re moving on.”

When asked how she feels about Rebekah Vardy now that it's done and dusted, Coleen says she "doesn't need to think about it" and is focussing on "Christmas with my family".

'My Account' is released Thursday 9 November.

