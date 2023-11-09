A couple have been jailed after stealing £117,000 from an elderly couple to buy expensive dental work and all-inclusive holidays - leaving them with just 28p.

Diane and Gary Mansell, from Liverpool, defrauded Mr Mansell's parents over a three-and a-half-year period, leaving their victims "with no money and no home" while acting as their power of attorney.

The husband and wife spent the money on all-inclusive holidays, designer items and house conversions, leaving the elderly pair with just 28p in their bank account.

The judge called the pair's actions a "despicable display of greed and vanity". Credit: Liverpool Echo

In 2017, the married couple moved into Gary's parents home after one of them had a serious fall. His parents agreed to sell their home in 2019, but never received any of the money from the sale.

Instead, Diane and Gary Mansell spent the money on all inclusive holidays and dental work, while also paying off their credit card debts.

Gary's parents alleged that they had over £23,000 in their bank account alone, but when they checked their balance they were left with just 28 pence.

Detectives from Merseyside Police searched the Mansell's property and found high value items and evidence of the money being used for their own benefit.

Both Diane and Gary were found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and money laundering at Liverpool Crown Court Credit: PA Images

On the week beginning 30 October, a jury found both Diane and Gary guilty of fraud by abuse of position and money laundering.

Danny Molyneux of Merseyside Police said: "Gary and Diane abused their position of trust which had a devastating impact on the couple.

"It was clear that they had no regard or compassion for their victims and will now be left to consider the full consequences of their actions behind bars."

