Liverpool player Luis Diaz's father has been released after 12 days of captivity, according to Colombian media.

Luis Manuel Diaz, 58, was kidnapped at gunpoint at a petrol station in Colombia on 28 October.

After days of negotiation with guerilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Liverpool winger's father has now been released.

His mother, Clienis Marulanda, was also kidnapped but was found safe some hours later.

A search and rescue involving more than 200 members of the police force has been underway for 12 days.

The father of the Premier League player was expected to have been released last weekend.

Manuel Luis Diaz (middle) pictured after his release. Credit: X/@VickyDavilaH

The Colombian Football Federation have released this statement on their website:

The Colombian Football Federation thanks the National Government, the Military Forces and the National Police, as well as all the institutions and officials that made the release of Luís Manuel Díaz, father of our player Luís Díaz, possible.

Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values ​​of human beings. In Colombia it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

Therefore, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.

Behind a ball, the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country roll.

Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again!

More to follow.