Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports' sports correspondent David Chisnall spoke with players at Manchester Storm

Manchester Storm's head coach has said they are "prepared for worst case scenarios" as the majority of the team choose to wear neck guards during games.

The decision comes after the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson who was cut on his neck by a boot blade during their game against Sheffield Steelers on 28 October.

Ice hockey players over the age of 18 are being encouraged, but not forced, to wear neck guards after the player's death.

Manchester Storm's head coach Matt Ginn said: "It's a devastating tragedy, a horrible, horrible incident.

"It was a tough week for everybody not just in our league but the hockey community and across the world.

"Our thoughts are with the Johnson family and friends and everybody involved."

Nottingham Panthers have since announced their withdrawal from the 2023\24 Challenge Cup.

The incident has shaken the ice hockey sporting world as players and fans of the sport continue to pay tribute to the 29-year-old who died.

Cam Critchlow, Manchester Storm Captain, said: "You kind of take a step back and reflect on what you're doing and why you play the game and the consequences that can happen with doing that.

"It's been very upsetting."

Critchlow has started wearing a neck guard on the ice, as have the majority of players on the Manchester team.

"It's just something that we've started wearing in the last week", he said.

"It's obviously personal choice but anything that can prevent something like that happening again, I think most guys are on board with that."

If they choose to, players are wearing Kevlar neck guards.

They secure around the neck with a bib that goes underneath the shoulder pads, as Manchester Storm's physio demonstrates.

Play Brightcove video

Co-owner Ryan Finnerty said: "We encourage everybody to kind of relook.

"When something like this happens you have to take a second to stop and kind of go, are we doing what's best for us, and for the team and for the sport?"

Coach Ginn is confident that the players are in "the best hands" and met with the trauma paramedics to reassure them.

"We have a great set up here, the trauma paramedics are spread out through the rink", he added.

"We met with them and they met with the players just to kind of reassure them they are in the best hands here."

"We're confident, it's a horrible accident and tragedy, but we are prepared for worst case scenarios."

Sheffield Steelers return for their first game back since the incident, facing Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup game.

Manchester Storm sent a message of support to the Yorkshire team on X, formerly Twitter.

It read: "A message to @steelershockey fans.

"We're sure Saturday is going to be difficult and many wanting to support the team in their first game back.

"There are 8 seats left in the 'away' blocks - feel free to book anywhere inside the Storm Shelter, you will be looked after."

They face off on Saturday 11 November at Manchester Storm's home Planet Ice Altrincham.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...