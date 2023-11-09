A paedophile who raped a nine-year-old girl before throwing her body into a river is set to be released from prison following a parole hearing.John O’Shaughnessy, now 58, admitted raping schoolgirl Kayleigh Ward on the banks of the River Dee in Chester and strangling her to death with his belt in December 1996.

He threw her body into the water which washed up almost two months after her murder.In 1997, at 31-years-old, O'Shaughnessy was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years.

A Parole Board has now confirmed it has directed the killer's release from prison following a parole hearing.

The victim's family said they understood he would not be eligible for release until 2027.

In a public statement on Facebook on Monday 6 November, Kayleigh's family warn parents to "be aware" and say they are trying to appeal the decision.They wrote: "The justice system is wrong. Life should mean life.

"We have three weeks in which to appeal this decision. This monster knew what he was doing."

Kayleigh's body washed up two months after her murder. Credit: PA Images

"I'm disturbed by the thought of him gaining his freedom. He's going to be out there. To all parents please be aware!

"We the family of Kayleigh are serving the life sentence. She will stay in our hearts and thoughts forever."This decision was made following an oral hearing of a panel of the Parole Board.

They carefully examine a range of evidence and "explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims".

Police searched the River Dee in 1997. Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of John O’Shaughnessy following an oral hearing""Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead-up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing."It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.

"Protecting the public is our number one priority."

