Two males have been arrested in connection with damage to the Cenotaph in Rochdale.

The arrest of two teenagers relate to an incident in which "Free Palestine" was graffitied on to the war memorial on Tuesday 7 November.

Officers could be seen still guarding it on Wednesday, 8 November, afternoon. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Greater Manchester Police say they were arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated criminal damage and currently remain in police custody for questioning.

Stuart Round, Detective Chief Inspector says the Cenotaph means a lot to the community in Rochdale.

He said: "The recent incidents have been deeply upsetting, particularly at a time when we should be honouring the memory of war veterans.

“I want to assure the public that Greater Manchester Police is taking the incident very seriously and we have been working with partners to carry out swift arrests.

"I hope the latest action reassures our communities and sends a message that criminal damage towards war memorials will not be tolerated.

GMP urges anyone with information related to the events to contact the police by quoting 101 and incident 1294 of 07/11/23.

