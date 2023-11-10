Blackburn Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson says it's vital for clubs to play "an important role in society" after visiting a hub that helps people improve their wellbeing.

This week marks the English Football League's annual Week of Action where all 72 clubs showcase the influence they have on their communities, 6 November to 10 November.

To mark the EFL's Week of Action, on 8 November, Tomasson visited the Community Wellbeing Hub at Ewood Park to learn about the support that the Community Wellbeing Hub provides to improve people's mental and physical wellbeing.

Jon Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn Manager, said: "It's not important for a week, it's important for weeks, for months and for years, to play an important role for society and to help people. To help people mentally if it's needed but also to create togetherness with a football club, and football can create a connection between people.

The Community Wellbeing Hub located at Ewood Park is the first of its kind to be within a professional stadium.

He said: "Here at Rovers, we are one of the first in the country with a setup like this... it's great to see and it's great to be here today.

"It should happen more, not only here. Each club in the world should do plenty of things and do that not only on a daily basis but on a weekly basis."

Talking about the people he met at the hub, he said: "They work here with a smile on their lips, the positive mindset is great to see and of course always great to see fans."

Jon Dahl Tomasson speaking with fans who access the hub. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Blackburn Community Trust launched the service in September 2023, and has already seen an impact on the community of Blackburn.

Eddie Owen, Blackburn Rovers Head of Health and Wellbeing, says he believes the annual Week of Action is "much needed" to "shine" a spotlight and to create more exposure for the work that is done within the community.

He said: "I think sport and sport clubs have got a really important role to play when it comes to promoting mental and physical health in the community.

"I think being able to access non-traditional settings to receive professional support is really important, you can see in the local area how important Blackburn Rovers is to the community.

"What an asset Ewood Park is, so we want open up the facilities we do have here to help more people. I think it's a really important mission to be on."

The Community Wellbeing Hub is free to access and provides office space, breakout rooms and leisure spaces for people who need to access support.

The hub works in collaboration with the NHS to offer help in a non-clinical and friendly environment.

Play Brightcove video

Gemma Vignali, Specialist Respiratory Nurse, says people have "really enjoyed" the service and said the patients were excited to meet the Blackburn Manager.

Gemma believes the opening of the facility is "massively important to relief pressure off the NHS".

She said: "By us running this service here it's reducing hospital admissions because we're making people more aware of their lung condition and how to manage it better. It's all about independently exercising as well and just really trying to drum that into the public, how important it is."