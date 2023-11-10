A carer has admitted she deceived a vulnerable woman of more than £28,000 to fund her gambling addiction.

Chloe Campion, 33, stole a total of £28,523 from a woman she was caring for who has Down Syndrome and dementia, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

She was handed a 12-month prison sentence for 18 months.

Campion, from Urmston in Trafford, was a service leader for a charity Imagine, Act and Succeed.

Between December 2021 and April 2022, Campion used the woman's bank card to buy something for her which was connected to her PayPal account.

Instead of deleting the details after purchase, she took money to feed her gambling habit repeatedly over a four-month period. She has since repaid £17,000.

Amanda Johnson, prosecuting, said the victim has 'severe' learning difficulties and is reliant on staff and support accommodation.

She said: "The matter came to light after a letter was sent anonymously to the deputy head of a company stating the defendant was stealing money from a service user, also referring to the defendant's gambling problem."

Through tears, Campion told the court she suffered with PTSD following the birth of her first child in 2016.

Alongside her partner's cancer diagnosis, the death of her grandfather and the closure of a cafe which assisted people with learning difficulties where she worked, she said she developed a gambling addiction.

Chloe Campion - since stealing more than £28,000 from a vulnerable woman, she has repaid £17,000. Credit: MEN Media

Campion, who has a new job, underwent cognitive behavioural therapy and now also attends weekly meetings at Gamblers' Anonymous.

Her barrister Hannah Forsyth said: "It was a difficult and dangerous addiction she struggled with.

"Addiction can be treated, it can and has since it was identified."

Recorder Imran Shafi KC told Campion: "She was in profound need of care, compassion and kindness from strangers. Rather than providing that care, compassion and support, you disgracefully chose to steal from her. A serious breach of trust."The explanation is you acted as you did because of a gambling addiction, a pernicious effect of gambling. It is a cancer of society, not dissimilar to drugs."

Campion was handed a suspended prison sentence and instructed to repay the outstanding amount of £11,657 at the rate of £400 a month.

She will also have to complete 30 days of rehabilitation, attend women's problem solving court and abide by a three-month curfew between 10pm and 7am.

The judge explained that as she had repaid some of the money, taken steps to rehabilitate and was a mother of young children, he was able to suspend her 12-month prison sentence for 18 months.

"There is no doubt that you are a kind and caring person, which makes it more difficult to comprehend how you targeted her as you did."

