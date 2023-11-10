A murder investigation is underway after "truly horrific attack" on a woman who was stabbed to death in front of her children.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Dukesgate Grove, in Little Hulton, at 2:40am on Friday 10 November following reports of a woman with serious injuries.

The woman, 35, was found by her children with a single stab injury to the chest and taken to hospital, but died hours later.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A large cordon has been set up by Police and two tents are in place. Credit: GMP

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning.

"This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

“A man, aged 45, fled the scene but has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

"Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was targeted attack.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause worry in our communities in Greater Manchester and to reassure members of the public, additional neighbourhood officers will be in and around the surrounding area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“We urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to our investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...