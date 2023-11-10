The family of a woman stabbed in front of her children in Salford have said she will be remembered as a "loving and devoted mother."

Perseverance Ncube, 35, was found by her two children on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton. She had suffered a single stab wound to the chest and died later in hospital.

In a statement, her family said: 'It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

“She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence.

“Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.

“With love from Percy’s family.”

Police were called to the scene just before 3am Credit: MEN Media

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to Dukesgate Grove at 2.40am on Friday 10 November.

It said a 45-year-old man fled the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident - and of desperate efforts to save Perseverance.

One neighbour said Ms Ncube was a "wonderful woman".

"She was a lovely lady," he added. "Nobody deserves that."

Another neighbour added: "She was nice, she kept herself to herself. It's so sad, so terrible. The poor kids - Christmas and no mum."

Dukesgate Grove was sealed off Credit: MEN Media

Kingsley Adekunle, 44, said: "She was our neighbour. I didn't know her by name, but we would always say hello. She was a very lovely lady. She was a calm and kind lady.

"Everyone is so shocked. I was asleep and then around 2am I started heading screaming.

"We were forced to come out and lots of the neighbours were already out. It's very, very sad. You are just not expecting this. It's unbelievable."

Tributes were also posted on Facebook. Caz Carey wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts go to her family and friends."

Alysha Connor posted: "I knew this woman personally, she had the most amazing soul. [A] kind, caring, amazing mother to her children.

"I can't get my head around this. I'll cherish all our memories forever. Rest in peace, beautiful."

"Her poor children," Nicola Lacey added.

GMP is appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may assist the investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning.

"This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

"Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was targeted attack.''

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.