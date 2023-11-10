Two teenagers have been charged after "Free Palestine" was graffitied on the Cenotaph in Rochdale.

The Cenotaph, at the Esplanade in the town centre, was vandalised with graffiti and poppy wreaths were damaged on Tuesday 7 November.

Greater Manchester Police arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident, on Thursday 9 November.

One boy has been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage, whilst the other has been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage and theft.

The two suspects, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been released on bail.

GMP Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round said: “I hope the swift charges provide some reassurance to the public that our investigation is moving at pace.

"I understand the emotional distress that has been caused in the local community by the damage to the Cenotaph and our team of detectives will continue working tirelessly to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact GMP by calling 101 quoting incident 1294 of 07/11/23.

Anonymous reports can be made via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

