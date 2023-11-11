Play Brightcove video

Award-winning musical Hamilton is debuting its first ever UK Tour at the Manchester Palace Theatre.

The show tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a score by writer Lin-Manuel Miranda blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Maya Britto, who plays Eliza Hamilton, said: "Because this is the first UK tour, we are coming to the people. People don't have to come to London and travel all that way. We can come to your cities."

Stage production of Hamilton. Credit: Hamilton

Shaq Taylor, who plays Hamilton said: "Manchester is such a welcoming city. It's really homely as well so I find it really nice here."

He continued: "There are definitely moments that I get quite nervous and it is a huge load to carry on my shoulders, but it's amazing to lead those people and be a part of that."

"It's a story of evolution, a story of not bing complacent with your surroundings and wanting better for yourself."

The production is the winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, seven Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Speaking about how he felt when he found out he got the role, Sam said he was absolutely "excited".

He continued: "I feel that it was personally a really good time for me. I actually did the show in its original year in London and I understudied Aaron Burr but I never got to go on stage and do it so it feels like I've been waiting for this for six years."

Hamilton runs for 15 weeks at the Palace Theatre before going on to the Edinburgh Festival Theatre for two months, from 28 February to 27 April, and then continuing around the UK with more dates to be announced.

