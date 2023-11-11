Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Mel Barham

Manchester's famous Christmas Markets are officially open for business.

Made up of over 225 stalls and spread right across the city centre, the markets - which are now in their 25th year - are filled with food, drink, crafts and seasonal gifts.

This year sees the iconic wooden ski chalet stalls take over Piccadilly Gardens - transformed for the festive season into the Winter Gardens - as well as Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, St Ann's Square, Exchange Square, The Corn Exchange and King Street.

The Christmas Parade will also return to the city on Sunday 3 December, along with Festive Sundays, which are made up of family friendly entertainment pop-ups.

From hot chocolate to mulled wine, there's something for everyone Credit: ITV Granada

Councillor Pat Karney, Manchester City Council's Christmas spokesperson, said: "And they're back! Our world-famous Christmas Markets are now open and Christmas has officially begun in Santa's favourite city.

"And what a special year it is for Europe's best-loved Christmas market! 25 years on and our world-beating Christmas Markets look amazing and are better than ever this year. Filled with all the sights, sounds and magic of the season and stuffed full of surprises and treats for all the family, they are a treat you won't want to miss.

"Christmas starts here - come and see us!"

There will be an increased visible police presence in the city centre throughout the festive period and visitors to the markets can expect to see additional neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs as well as specialist police officers including plain clothes and firearms officers.

Patrol plans also include deployments by specially trained officers from Project Servator. These patrols are unpredictable and utilise a range of tactics designed to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, whilst providing a reassuring presence for the public.

Operation Vulcan officers will work alongside the neighbourhood team and wider partners to disrupt criminality and tackle negative perceptions of Piccadilly Gardens.

The markets are celebrating 25 years Credit: ITV Granada

Inspector Glen Rees of Greater Manchester Police said: “Greater Manchester Police has once again launched Operation Dasher in the city centre, which is our policing operation for the Manchester Christmas Markets.

“The operation steps-up patrols, draws on a wide range of force resources and uses a combination of tactics – including high-visibility and plain clothes deployments – to reduce crime and ensure everyone heading out to enjoy festivities can do so safely.

“We are also working closely with wider partners including Manchester City Council and are linked in with businesses to offer support throughout the busy Christmas period.

“We will also be utilising Project Servator deployments which can pop up anywhere, at any time. If you see one of these in action, it is nothing to worry about. Our officers will be happy to explain what they’re doing and if you have any questions, please speak to them and find out how you can help play a part in keeping people safe this Christmas.”

When will the markets be open?

The stalls will open on Friday 10 November and close on Thursday 21 December. They are open daily at the following times:

All craft stalls 10 am - 8 pm

All bars and food stalls 11 am - 9 pm