Manchester's colourful parakeet population is being celebrated with a new mural.

It has been painted on the side of The Albert Pub on Wilmslow Road in Withington.

It was created by arts collective Withington Walls, the same artists known for the murals of Marcus Rashford and Granada TV's own Tony Wilson.

The parakeet was created by the arts collective Withington Walls. Credit: Withington Walls.

Artist Peachzz was commissioned to paint the mural and travelled from Sheffield to complete it.

Pub landlord Tom Grogan is overjoyed with result and says paying for the mural would have cost him thousands of pounds but thanks to Withington Walls, it's all free.

He says his customers love it and it's now a great location for selfies.

Ed Wellard is the man behind Withington Walls. He says the idea for the mural came from Manchester's migrant population who've enriched the city down the years - in the same way as the parakeets have.

As for those ring-necked parakeets, to give them their full name - their population has bloomed in the UK. It is as a result of birds either escaping captivity or being freed into the wild.

Originally natives of South Asia, parakeets live happily in the foothills of the Himalayas so the UK weather doesn't present any problems. And there's no evidence that they force out any of our native species.

Withington Walls has also raised tens of thousands of pounds for other good causes including foodbanks, grassroots football, humanitarian aid for Ukraine and mental well-being.

They now boast over 100 artworks, thanks to the help of a great many local people and organisations.