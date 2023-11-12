The family of a 45-year-old who was killed in Oldham on Thursday night have paid tribute to a ‘loving and devoted family man’.

Vincent McDonagh was found unconscious in the street, on Abbey Hills Road, Oldham, at 11.55pm on 9 November.

He died a short time later.

His fiancé, Demi, has paid tribute to him:

“Vinny was an amazing fiancé, a loving dad and devoted family man.

He was kind and helpful to everyone and nothing was ever too much to ask.

“He loved his little boy to pieces, he doted on him and would always make sure his had everything.

He loved his music and would always sing to me and his little boy, he was always making jokes and was the life of the party.

“He was from a big family in Ireland and had six brothers and seven sisters, and would always speak about their memories and his love for his dad Barney.“Our lives are so empty without him, we cannot believe someone would just take him away. He will be missed so much, and we don’t know how to go on without him.

We always used to say we loved each other to the moon and stars and now I won’t hear that from him again.”

GMP are still appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.