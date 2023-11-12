Man charged with murder of mother in Salford

Greater Manchester Police have charged a 45-year-old man with the murder of Perseverance Ncube, who was killed in front of her two children in Salford.

At around 2.40am on Friday 10 November, officers were called reports of a woman who had been found with serious injuries on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Worsley.

Perseverance was found with a single stab injury to the chest.

She was taken to hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Obert Moyo, of Pennington Road, Bolton has been charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Bolton Magistrates Court on Monday 13 November.

Perseverance’s family described her as ‘loving and devoted mother of two’ in a tribute to her.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to the investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.