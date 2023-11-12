A 21-year-old man from Macclesfield has completed a 500-mile trek from his home to Paris for various charities across the North West.

Henry Moores original target was £3000, however he managed to raise £18,000 to provide food parcels and gifts for people in need across Cheshire and Greater Manchester this Christmas.

Henry walked around 22 miles a day for 21 days, beginning at his home in Macclesfield on Saturday 21 October and reaching the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday 10 November.

Henry said that when he reached the monument it felt ''quite surreal'' and he did not think it had ''sunk in yet."

Henry said: "I took on the challenge because there was a sense of achievement that I have always been chasing and also to raise money for great charities."

Henry has been raising money for five charities, including Silklife Foodbank in Macclesfield, Create Foodbank, Manchester Central Foodbank, Reingage and Age UK.

Speaking after he had just completed the walk, Henry said: "I feel pretty worn out. Where my backpack has been across my shoulders is hurting, my feet, my ankles, but I'm happy I've finished. I can deal with the pain, especially since i'm doing it for such a good cause."

He continued: "When I was having down moments and I was struggling on the walk, thinking about the reason I started it and the people i've helped just pushed me and it really helped me. Just knowing where the money is going really does push you on.

"You can never replicate this feeling until you do something like this, it's just amazing."

With the money that Henry has raised, he hopes to work alongside the food banks to create food parcels.

He initially wanted to create 200 food parcels which equates to around £2000-£3000. However, he has managed to raise £18,000 so he's able to make even more.

"I want to highlight the behind the scenes and shine some light on the people who do this work year in and year out and give them some recognition and showcase these great people."

Henry said he felt quite lonely with not having his friends and family around but is looking forward to getting back home to the things he has taken for granted like warmth and good food.

Henry said: "I would like to thank everyone who was involved and everyone who has donated and shared the fundraiser. Without everybody this would not have been possible."

