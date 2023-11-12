Parents criticise plan to axe cystic fibrosis drugs on 'cost' grounds

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' Anna Youssef

The mother of a four-year-old boy living with Cystic Fibrosis says she feels that a 'price tag' has been put on his life.

It's after officials suggested that medication, described as the closest thing to a cure, may no longer be made available because of the cost.

Pamela Millward-Browning, who lives on the Wirral, was holding out hope that the drug, called Kaftrio, would transform her son Max's life.

But now she has learned that the treatment could be withdrawn for new cases. Although a decision has not yet been made, it has left Pamela fearful for the future.