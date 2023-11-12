Police are continuing to appeal for information relating to the murder of Nyle Corrigan on Merseyside three years on.

The 19-year-old was discovered with a single gunshot wound to his back on Boodee Croft in Stockbridge Village at around 6.30pm on 12 November 2020.

Since the investigation began, officers have arrested 11 people in connection with his death, however no one has ever been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “It is now three years since the fatal shooting of Nyle, and our thoughts are with his family during this time.“Since his murder we have arrested 11 people and our investigation continues.“After Nyle was shot, a crowd of people quickly gathered around him at the scene as patrols arrived.

"It is suspected that they may have been key witnesses after the incident.“Therefore we urge anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already to please contact us, as any information provided could be vital to solving Nyle’s murder."

Police have a created a web portal where anyone can submit information or footage which could help solve Nyal's murder and bring those responsible to justice.DCI Cummings continued: “We know how difficult it can be for people to speak up and pass on what they know, which is why people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”Information about the shooting and any dashcam footage can also be uploaded directly to the investigating officer via https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/05MP20M39-PO1 or @MerPolCC or call 101 or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting the reference number 20000688863 where your information will be treated sensitively.Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/