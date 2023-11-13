Play Brightcove video

The son of Manchester United and England legend Nobby Stiles has made tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton on the day of his funeral. John Stiles shared his experience of knowing Sir Bobby as a boy.

Speaking to Granada Reports at Old Trafford John said: "The funeral was quite electric really. It was vey warm. It was just a class service, just like the man himself.

"Dad, Bobby and Shay Brennan were really close as friends and the three of them were inseparable. Three gigglers, they were alway laughing and Bobby to us was literally Uncle Bobby.

Some 1,000 guests packed the service, including the Charlton family and Sir Bobby's frends

"When we were kids he would come round at Christmas. Our families would exchange presents. The football was never really spoken about.

"The first thing he would do would be to come straight over to us and ask how you were. It made you feel great. Just a lovely, lovely man.

"Bobby and my dad were similar in that football was the job and when they weren't doing that they were private family men. Bobby's profile, of course, was huge. He was just a wonderful man. I was blessed to know someone like that and to have had them in my life.

"My dad said Bobby was the greatest player he ever saw. It's a simple as that. Has there ever been a greater sight than Bobby Charlton weaving across the pitch and then hitting a thirty or forty yarder into the top corner?

"My dad said against Mexico in the 1966 World Cup he was right behind him when he hit the ball with his right foot. My dad said he had never seen anything like it.

Prince William was also one of the guests at Sir Bobby's funeral

"Bobby was the one who set the tournament alight for us against Mexico. There were many world class players but he was the jewel and he was the one who could make the difference. That's the way my dad always spoke about him. A great attitude, a great player.

John Stiles speaking to Gamal Fahnbulleh outside Old Trafford

"Anybody that met him will know what a lovely kind man he was.

"I don't think Manchester United would be what it is if it wasn't for Bobby Charlton. After Munich he was the figurehead. What he did after that disaster, ten years later. My dad was a Manchester lad and to him it was a dream come true. They did it for those boys. Bobby, of course, felt it more than anybody else."