A man has been charged with the murder of a "loving and devoted" father who was found unconscious in the street.

Vincent McDonagh was discovered with a serious head injury At around 11:55pm on Thursday 9 November 2023 on Abbey Hills Road in Oldham.

The 45-year-old, who has been described by his family as "an amazing fiancé, a loving dad and devoted family man" died a short time later despite receiving medical attention.

Lee Francis Burns, of Worsley Street, Oldham has been charged with his murder of Vincent.

He has been remanded ahead of a court appearance at Tameside Magistrates Court on Monday 13 November 2023.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.

This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile or dashcam. You can make a report by calling 101 quoting log 3909 of 09/11/2023.

Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.