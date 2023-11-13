Oldham man charged with murder of 'loving and devoted dad' Vincent McDonagh
A man has been charged with the murder of a "loving and devoted" father who was found unconscious in the street.
Vincent McDonagh was discovered with a serious head injury At around 11:55pm on Thursday 9 November 2023 on Abbey Hills Road in Oldham.
The 45-year-old, who has been described by his family as "an amazing fiancé, a loving dad and devoted family man" died a short time later despite receiving medical attention.
Lee Francis Burns, of Worsley Street, Oldham has been charged with his murder of Vincent.
He has been remanded ahead of a court appearance at Tameside Magistrates Court on Monday 13 November 2023.
Greater Manchester Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.
This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile or dashcam. You can make a report by calling 101 quoting log 3909 of 09/11/2023.
Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.