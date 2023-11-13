A mobility scooter driver found themselves stopped by police - after they were spotted driving on two motorways.

The vehicle, which had a roof, a protective guard, a large storage box, and was displaying a red L plate, used the second lane of the M61 and M6 near Chorley, Lancashire.

Several alarmed motorists alerted Lancashire Police after noticing the vehicle in the darkness early on Sunday, 12 November, morning.

The driver was finally stopped on Lyons Lane South, heading southbound out of Chorley on a dual carriageway with multiple roundabouts.

Officers reported the driver, and the vehicle - which was displaying a bright red L plate - was seized.

Lancashire Police said: "Multiple calls of a vehicle in lane two of the M6, onto the M61 this morning travelling at 30mph. Vehicle located, driver reported and vehicle seized."

Rule 46 of the Highway Code says 'powered wheelchairs and powered mobility scooters' must not be used on motorways.

