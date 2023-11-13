The Prince of Wales was among the thousands who turned out to pay their respects to Manchester United great Sir Bobby Charlton.

As the President of the FA, Prince William was one of the many influential figures to attend the Manchester United legend's funeral.

Before heading to Manchester Cathedral thousands turned out at Old Trafford to bid a final farewell as the cortege drove past.

The 1966 World Cup winner was welcomed with gentle applause as it drove past the stadium’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton himself, George Best and Denis Law.

Representatives of the club’s under-18 and under-21 teams formed a guard of honour flanking the statue and, behind it, there were numerous black and white photographs depicting Charlton’s long and illustrious career as a player and then a director at the club.

The procession received applause from all in attendance at Old Trafford

High on the glass wall of the East Stand were two huge black and white photographs – one of Charlton in his Busby Babes playing days and the other of him as the club’s elder statesman as a director – flanking the words Sir Bobby Charlton, 1937-2023. Forever Loved.

The cortege made its way across the stadium apron, lined by crowds three or four deep in places, before making a right turn out of the complex to continue its three-mile journey to Manchester Cathedral in the city centre.

Invited guests at the funeral included former United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as many past and present players, including teammates of Sir Bobby from the club’s 1968 European Cup-winning team.

Former team mates Brian Kidd, Alex Stepney, and Pat Crearand all attended to pay their respects.

Other former footballers who joined Manchester United after Sir Bobby's departure also took attended the funeral.

Among them were David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Kane, and Nicky Butt.

A host of current first-teamers also attended, incuding Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

Former managers and coaches attended the service, such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Michael Carrick.

Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at the funeral. Credit: PA Images

The family has requested donations to a series of charities close to Charlton’s heart, the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation, the Children’s Adventure Farm Trust, the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s UK.

The Ashington-born midfielder, who made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals for the Red Devils in a glittering 17-year playing career, died at the age of 86 in October.

He survived the 1958 Munich Air Disaster which claimed the lives of eight of his fellow Busby Babes and went on to win the World Cup with England in 1966 alongside older brother Jack and the European Cup with United two years later.

Charlton returned to the club with which he had made his name as a director in 1984 and continued to serve both it and football in general as a much-admired ambassador until his latter years.

His stature in the game was reflected in the tributes which poured in after the news of his death was announced.