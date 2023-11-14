A man has been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house.

Emergency services were sent to Ollersett Avenue in New Mills, High Peak, around 8.07am on Tuesday following reports of the explosion.

One man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance, with the the cause of the explosion not yet known.

At least 12 homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated, and those affected are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register they are safe and have left their properties.

Other local residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue say crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton along with the command support unit are present. The air ambulance is on the scene.

Gas company Cadent are also on the scene.

Derbyshire Fire service said: "Firefighters are currently dealing with an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills. The exact cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

"Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton with the command support unit were called to the incident at 8.07 hours this morning. Twelve properties in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

"Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated. Other local residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

"The air ambulance is on the scene. Firefighters are working to make the scene safe alongside partners from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council, East Midlands Ambulance and Cadent."

High Peak Borough Council said: "Following an explosion at a property in New Mills, a rest centre for affected residents is available at New Mills Leisure Centre."Anyone affected should to go to the Leisure Centre where the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers will be able to help. Please stay away from the area."High Peak MP Robert Largan added: "I’m really concerned about reports from New Mills where number of homes have been evacuated following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue.

"My office are in contact with both Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Police."