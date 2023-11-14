A man has been jailed after he was found with a gun, butterfly knife and thousands of pounds of cocaine after a primary school raised "raised concerns" about him.

Bernard Oliver, 45, was arrested after the Oldham school flagged a "safeguarding concern" in December 2022.

When he was searched, police found a tub with 10 snap bags of cocaine inside. Police then went on to search his home found more cocaine worth between £5,000 and £7,500, as well as multiple weapons.

The weapons included a Dan Wesson Silver CO2 BB Revolver, a police-style baton, a butterfly knife, and a BB gun.

At Bolton Crown Court, Oliver admitted possession of Class A and B drugs with intent to supply, as well as possession of a firearm with intent to cause violence and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Bernard Oliver was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison Credit: MEN Media

After the sentencing, Greater Manchester Police's Detective Constable Masterton said: "Firstly, the bravery of the witnesses and those involved in reporting this matter has resulted in a positive and safe result and I can’t commend them enough for doing this.

"They undoubtedly did the right thing and shows the importance of having confidence to report any concerns you have so officers can look into it properly.

"Oliver was an individual who had no regard for the law or safety of others, being a known drug dealer and having items that could cause concern and fear. Being imitations doesn’t reduce the severity or seriousness of his actions and if allowed to continue this could have resulted in more lives being impacted in a negative way.

"He will spend time behind bars now to reflect on his actions, but Oliver, who had a loving family, will now have to come to terms with the devastating choices he has made which has resulted in his custodial sentence."