Play Brightcove video

A neighbour recorded a video of the bungalow moments after the explosion. (Credit: Mark Stanway)

Neighbours dragged a man out of the wreckage of a home after a suspected gas explosion destroyed it around him.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue was called to Ollersett Avenue in New Mills, in the High Peak District, after reports of the blast at a residential property.

Witnesses then say they saw the man, who is believed to be in his 70s, being "dragged out" before he was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Those living on the street say the explosion, shortly after 8am, just missed a group of children walking to school.

One neighbour said: "It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Another described the roof of the house as "looking like it had been lifted up and plonked back down again."

A man said: "I was in my house and felt the street shake."

Neighbours dragged a man out of the house

Another neighbour said he was woken up by a "huge bang".

He said: "I went and looked out my bedroom window and could see loads of smoke coming from the house."

After the explosion, 12 properties and around 39 residents were evacuated. A cordon is in place as police and fire crews work to make the scene safe.

At a press conference, group manager Nathan Stevens from Derbyshire Fire and Inspector Anna Woodhouse from Derbyshire Police described their presence at the scene as ‘significant’ and said they will conduct a joint investigation into the cause.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.They said most evacuated residents will be able to return home by the evening, but there will be a few who cannot.

Affected residents were urged to attend the rest centre and work with police to ensure everyone returns home safely.Others have been warned to stay away from the area.

The council said: "Following an explosion at a property in New Mills, a rest centre for affected residents is available at New Mills Leisure Centre.

"Anyone affected should to go to the Leisure Centre where the Derbyshire Emergency Volunteers will be able to help. Please stay away from the area."Derbyshire Fire service said: "Firefighters are currently dealing with an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills. The exact cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

The street is still cordoned off, and some residents are unable to get back into their homes

"Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton with the command support unit were called to the incident at 8.07 hours this morning.

"Twelve properties in the surrounding area have been evacuated."Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated.

"Other local residents are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident."A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 8.10am today, Tuesday 14 November to a private address in New Mills, High Peak. The caller reported a medical emergency."We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was transported to Sheffield Northern General Hospital via air ambulance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...