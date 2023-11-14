The shirt Sir Bobby Charlton wore in England's 1966 World Cup semi-final match has sold for tens of thousands of pounds at auction.

The shirt, which was first listed for auction in 2022, was sold to a private international bidder for £59,040 on 14 November.

The former Manchester United player wore the shirt during their semi-final match against Portugal on 26 July 1966 at London's Empire Stadium, Wembley.

England won 2-1 with Sir Bobby scoring both goals. The victory put England through to the World Cup final against West Germany, which the squad also won.

The shirt was originally donated to a charity auction by Sir Bobby after the 1966 World Cup.

It was dedicated to the winner of the auction, with Sir Bobby having written on it: "To Bill, Best Wishes, Bobby Charlton."

The shirt's most recent owner was a West Midlands man, who used the large sum of money he received from sports betting in the 1990s to invest in football memorabilia.

Sir Bobby Charlton's death was announced on Saturday 21 October. Credit: PA Images

In 2000, he bought the shirt for £9,200 (equivalent to around £20,000 today) at a London auction, where it was estimated to have a value of £10,000 - £15,000.

Charles Hanson, who's company organised the auction, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to find this important shirt a new home. We hope it enhances memories of the tremendous role he played in the 1966 World Cup as the nation celebrates his life.

“This was the shirt worn by an iconic player whose goals put England into the World Cup final and beat Eusebio’s Portugal. It’s a tribute, it’s a memory and Sir Bobby’s legacy will live on."

Sir Bobby is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning the World Cup, the European Cup – now the Champions League – the First Division, FA Cup and the Ballon d’Or, among many other titles.

In a stellar domestic and international career, he earned 106 England caps and scored 49 goals, the latter being the all-time record from 1970 until 2015.

