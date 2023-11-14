More than £1 million has been raised for children's charities at a star-studded charity ball in Manchester.

The Michael Josephson MBE charity ball invited stars from the world of sport, stage and screen to the Hilton Deansgate to raise money for charity.

A grand total of £1,063,872 was raised on the evening, breaking the philanthropist's own fundraising record.

Michael said: “I am speechless at the love and support in that room on Saturday night.

"Each and every person that came out with a commitment to raise lots of money for our chosen charities, is absolutely wonderful and I can’t thank everyone enough for joining us this year.

"I am so proud of what we all achieved and I can’t wait to see the difference that the money will make to the lives of thousands of Children across the UK.”

The event took place in Deansgate on Saturday 11 November. Credit: The Vain Ltd / Carl Sukonik

Among those in attendance were Boxer and Dancing on Ice contestant Ricky Hatton, comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Les Dennis, showbiz legend Su Pollard and former King of The Jungle Christopher Biggins.

There were also appearances from former Manchester United stars Paul Scholes and Bryan Robson.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who performed on the night, said: “I've been a follower of Michael's philanthropic work for a number of years and it's amazing to finally be here to perform and experience this incredible event.

"The atmosphere in the room was electric and the amount raised was absolutely incredible".

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed a medley of hits for the 400 guests. Credit: TheVainLtd/Carl Sukonik

She admitted thinking that "no one would get up and dance" but the 400 guests got up and enjoyed her medley of hits including 'Murder on the Dance Floor' and 'Take Me Home'.

The night's funds will be divided between four nominated charities: Mahdlo Youth Zone, Variety, The Children’s Charity, The Anne Frank Trust UK and Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Funds from the evening will also be made available to support small charities across the North West.

Gogglebox stars from Manchester, The Malones, were in attendance. Credit: TheVainLtd/Carl Sukonik

Happy Radio’s Darren Proctor hosted the evening of world-class entertainment which also featured a grand auction including a chance for someone and up to 40 friends and family to enjoy a VIP masterclass with Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes and a five-a-side game and breakfast.

The winning bid at £30,000 also received entry to an eight-seat private box at Old Trafford at one of two Premier League fixtures.

Reflecting on the evening, Michael said: “This event takes months in the planning but every single moment of hard work has paid off tonight.

"I would like to thank my team who made tonight possible, including the inimitable Julie Perry and her events team for making the event possible.

"Roll on 2024! The planning starts now.”

