A sub-machine gun of the same type used in three murders in Liverpool has been seized by police as part of an on-going crackdown on organised crime in the city.

The Skorpion sub-machine gun was found by Merseyside Police as they arrested an offender in March 2023, who is now serving a five-year jail sentence for possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a firearm without a certificate and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The Skorpion is capable of firing up to 800 rounds a minute.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy says fatal shootings in 2022 followed the arrival of a consignment of the weapons into the area.

Her force was ranked outstanding in tackling serious and organised crime by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabularies.

Following forensic examinations, the force has confirmed the firearm was used in two shootings carried out in late April to early May 2022.

The first occurred on 26 April, when a woman aged in her 50s was shot in the leg inside a home on Deverell Grove, in Wavertree, Liverpool.

The second on 2 May, when shots were fired at a house on The Beechwalk, in Stoneycroft, Liverpool.

Police tape marks the scene of the shooting in Deverell Grove in Wavertree Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ball said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into the use of this firearm, we are now in a position to confirm that we believe the weapon is linked to two shootings in Merseyside.

“One of these incidents involved a woman who was shot in the leg in an appalling act of violence in Wavertree.

“The other was when a house was shot at in Stoneycroft. This was extremely reckless and could have caused serious or fatal injuries.

“Investigations into both of these incidents remain ongoing and if you have any information, please get in touch.”

A Skorpion machine gun was used to shoot a woman in the leg on Deverell Grove in Wavertree Credit: Liverpool Echo

Det Ch Insp Ball added: “These weapons are highly dangerous and can fire up to 800 rounds a minute, there is no place for them on our streets.

“Last year, we saw the loss of three lives - Ashley Dale, Sam Rimmer and Elle Edwards – who were all killed through the use of a Skorpion firearm.

“With the case of Sam, the investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward so we can catch his killer.

“The murders last year show why we are committed to a relentless approach to tackling serious organised crime."

In 2022, there were 49 firearm discharges in Merseyside. So far in 2023, there have only been 14, which is a 64% decrease, said Det Ch Insp Ball.

He added: “Information from the public is vital if we are to continue to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

“I completely understand that speaking up could be daunting, but when people are willing to support the police we will ensure every possible avenue is progressed to protect them."

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, or give their information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, they can Direct Message Merseyside Police on @MerPolCC on X, or via Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.

