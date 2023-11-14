Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada's Rob Smith

Pensioners at a care village complex say their minds and wellbeing are helped by an on-site nursery for babies and toddlers.

Belong Chester combines care for elderly people with daycare for society's youngest.

The site, in the city centre, is one of a handful nationwide using a concept developed in Japan in the 1970s.

It is designed to protect the aging brain while developing youngsters' social skills.

Pensioners who live on-site help the youngsters learn to play and read. Credit: ITV News

Residents get the chance to help the toddlers, who come to the site each day, to learn to read and play.

Bill Jones, who is living with dementia, believes it makes his mind "better" as the "children are quick".

"I've got the start of dementia," he said, "but it's got no worse as far as I know."

"That's why I came here."

Doreen Barnes says the nursery children are the same "magical" age as her grandchildren. Credit: ITV News

Another resident saw benefits for those whose relatives, and grandchildren, are sometimes at the end of a video call.

"I see my grandchildren on the telephone and when I visit," said Doreen Barnes.

"But it is nice to see children of the same age.

"I call 'three' the magical age. They can talk and do anything. They're really enchanting."

Parents told ITV News that mixing with "different generations" makes a difference to their toddlers. Credit: ITV News

Parents of children at the nursery told ITV News that mixing with "different generations" has made a difference to their kids.

Amy Liu said her daughter, Charlotte, was a "Covid child."

She said: "The sociable side of it is huge here. Mixing with different generations and also mixing with different ages of children is hugely beneficial.

"Developmentally it's massive."

Mike Hannigan added his daughter Emmy comes home with "stories... about the older generation or 'older friends' as she refers to."

A shared mealtime at the complex in Chester. Credit: ITV News

Belong Chester's Charlotte Parton said: "I know it's a cliche but the children keep us all young.

"They keep us all inqusitive and excited. It just keeps us going.

"It's always something to look forward to: what's going on with the children today?"