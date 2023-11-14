Police are appealing for information after reports of wooden poppies and soldiers being stolen from a memorial in Bolton.

Between 3pm and 8pm on Sunday 12 November, eight wooden soldiers and several poppies were taken from the central reservation of Bury Road in Breightmet, according to police.

In a statement, sergeant Zach Keneally from Bolton’s Neighbourhood Team said: "If anyone has any information around the location of these missing soldiers and poppies, please do reach out as we are keen to see them returned.

"The community comes out in their numbers every year to honour those who have lost their lives in conflicts, and it is fantastic to see these soldiers and poppies on the central reservation as a mark of respect to the servicemen and women who have fought for our country."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or 0161 856 5761, quoting log number 3265 of 12/11/2023 or crime reference number CRI/06KK/0034005/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...