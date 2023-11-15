Dean Harrison has teamed up with John McGuinness and Nathan Harrison in preparation for next year's Isle of Man TT.

It comes after a 7-year stint with DAO Racing and Kawasaki, where he won two of his three TT victories to date.

Harrison will now race for Honda Racing UK, confirming a three-man team going into next year.

Speaking of the announcement, Dean said: “I can’t wait to begin a new chapter with Honda Racing UK and I jumped at the chance when this opportunity came about. If I'm honest, it hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until I get to ride the bike for the first time in Honda colours.”

“It feels like a really good time to have a refresh and now is as good a time as any for a change. I have always been a Honda fan, and Honda is the way I want to go. I am also really looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a solo team for so long.

"To be able to see each other's data and collaborate on ideas is going to be of great value to me. To work with John and Nathan, both of whom I have a great working relationship with, is really exciting. I think that the Honda package, with the new bike, could be the missing link that I need.”

Dean Harrison spent the last seven years racing for DAO Racing and Kawasaki. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Meanwhile, McGuinness continues his storied history with the Japanese manufacturer, having taken 16 of his 23 TT race victories with Honda and still running at the sharp end as he enters his thirty-fourth year in motorcycle racing.

Manxman Nathan Harrison completes the trio and, having missed the event in 2023 due to injury, is counting down the days to TT 2024.

The announcement coincides with the launch of a heavily updated CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for the Superbike and Superstock classes, as well as the reintroduction of the CBR600RR to the British market in the Supersport category.

McGuinness has opted to focus solely on the 1000cc classes, whilst both Harrisons will also contest the two Monster Energy Supersport TT Races under the Honda Racing UK banner which returns to the class in an official capacity for the first time in several years.

Nathan Harrison returns to the Honda Racing team, looking ahead to next year after being out with injury for this year's races. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager, added: “I am delighted to welcome all of our riders, those returning and joining us for the 2024 season. It is certainly going to be an extremely exciting year for Honda with our expanded rider line-up and growth into a variety of racing classes.

“I truly believe that our line-up perfectly balances youthful enthusiasm, experience, talent and ambition, and I eagerly look forward to witnessing Dean, John and Nathan compete with these new models. Dean is one of the most compelling riders to witness on the roads and I am confident that we can provide him with the machinery to showcase his remarkable talents.

“Keeping John for another year is simply brilliant, he and Honda share so much history and he brings so much to this team that continuing for another year was a very easy decision to make. 2023 was a tough year for Nathan but he never lost his determination or the smile on his face. This was always about progression, building into things and taking our time to grow together, continuing that journey with him will be fantastic."

The 2024 Isle of Man TT is due to begin on Monday 27 May through to Saturday 8 June 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...