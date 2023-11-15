Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been named the head coach of the Northern Superchargers Cricket team.

The 42-year-old former England captain has been slowly returning to the public eye, after a serious car crash left him hospitalised in December 2022.

He is now taking on his first coaching role, replacing ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster after he left the Superchargers at the start of November after two years with the team.

In a statement, the Preston-born cricketer said: “I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team.”

In August, Flintoff was seen in public for the first time since the crash. He helped coach the England cricket team ahead of a match against New Zealand.

Freddie Flintoff previously coached the England's Mens team Credit: PA Images

He said: "My time with the England Men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people."

The all-rounder took part in more than 200 matches for the England team and would eventually become their captain.

After playing his last match in 2015, Flintoff went on to have a successful presenting career, taking part in programmes such as Ninja Warrior, Top Gear, and his own cooking programme.

His time at Top Gear ended when he suffered a serious crash that left him hospitalised. The BBC would go on to offer a £9 million settlement to Freddie Flintoff.

Northern Superchargers Chair Kirsty Bashforth said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family.

"He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...