A driver who killed an 82-year-old Rochdale woman after reaching 118mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed for seven years.

Trent Simm was driving an Audi S3 at excessive speed along Halifax Road in Rochdale on Friday 13 May 2022 when he lost control on a bend and collided head-on with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

Doris Bridgehouse was the driver killed in the crash.

She had been out that evening visiting her grandson’s university showcase and had driven her daughter and grandson to university for this special occasion.

At the end of the event, Doris drove her daughter and grandson back home and was driving along Halifax Road.

CCTV evidence shows the Kia was travelling at an average speed of 27 mph.

The car Doris Bridgehouse was travelling in when she was hit by Trent Simm's vehicle Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Trent Simm was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Evidence gathered from CCTV and the Audi S3 demonstrated that Trent Simm had been driving at excessive speeds for a prolonged period.

When officers initially spoke to Simm, he claimed “the pedals got stuck, and I’ve come round the corner on the wrong side of the road.”

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

Simm was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years.

Simm, a dad-of-one, sat in court wearing a blue suit, his head bowed for much of the proceedings Credit: MEN media

Doris's daughter, Amanda, was involved in the crash, too.

She read a statement to the court highlighting the ongoing struggles with grief, memory loss, and the physical and emotional toll of the accident.

She said: “It has changed my family and I forever, given my son Max the most dreadful, shocking, and incomprehensible memories and had a catastrophic impact on both my sons lives.

She told Simm: "You have robbed me and my sons of “goodbye” to Mum and Nan and me of the being the Mum that I want to be to my sons right now.

This is very difficult, and you are going to have to live with your actions for the rest of your life.

"As much as you have destroyed the dynamics of our family, I think that you have also destroyed a part of your own and your family’s.

I do not feel sorry for you at all; driving at those speeds you are liable to kill someone, and you did. So, actions have consequences and here we are. Rest In Peace, Mum.”

Sergeant Louise Warhurst from GMP’S Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Trent Simm was treating the public highway as his personal racetrack, reaching astonishing speeds of 118mph in a 30mph residential area.

"He had no regard whatsoever for the safety of all other members of the public using the roads in Rochdale that evening.

"I would like to thank all the members of the public that tried to assist Doris and her family at the scene of this collision and everyone that came forward to assist the police with their investigation. I would like to thank the family, friends and loved ones of Doris, who have conducted themselves with dignity throughout this investigation.

"I would also like to remind those who think they can ignore the speed limit to think twice before using their car at high speeds. Your actions can devastate innocent members of the public in a split second and no one deserves to lose a loved one this way.

"Dangerous drivers will not be tolerated in our communities. Greater Manchester Police will deal with them robustly to keep people safe from illegal and irresponsible drivers.”