Manchester United Chief Executive Richard Arnold has announced he is stepping down.

The Premier League club named Patrick Stewart, the club’s legal officer and general counsel, as interim Chief Executive while they find a permanent successor.

Arnold began working with United in 2007 as commercial director and went on to become group managing director in 2013.

He moved into the role of chief executive in February 2022 after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward left.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Richard Arnold has decided to step down as Chief Executive of Manchester United after 16 years with the club.

“Patrick Stewart will take over as interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as General Counsel, with Richard continuing to provide transitional support until the end of December.

“A search process will be carried out for a new permanent CEO.”

Manchester United Co-chairman Avram Glazer (front left) and chief executive Richard Arnold. Credit: PA Images

Richard Arnold said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve this great football club for the past 16 years.

“Through highs and lows, the constant has been the dedication of our employees and fans.

“I would like to thank all of them for their loyalty and commitment, and wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

The development comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain's richest men, moves closer to becoming minority shareholder of Manchester United.

The Ineos group could pay in the region of £1.25 billion for a 25% stake in the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the founder of the Ineos group. Credit: PA Images

United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer said: “I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding service to Manchester United over the past 16 years, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

“We are fortunate to be able to call on the deep knowledge and experience of Patrick Stewart to provide interim stability and continuity as we embark on a search for a new permanent CEO.”

The interim chief executive said: “Together with my leadership team colleagues, my job will be to ensure that the club’s foundations remain stable while we embrace changes that can make us stronger over the long term, on and off the pitch, and to support the search for a new permanent CEO.”

